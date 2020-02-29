COLBERT,
Audrey June (nee Inkersell):
On 26 February 2020, peacefully, aged 91 years. Wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, of Colin (deceased), Kate, David, Neville, Claire, Lynn, Andrew, Dylan and Christopher. Following a family cremation there will be a celebration of Audrey's life on 5 March at 1.00pm. Please contact Kate on 021-145-3548. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amnesty International. Special thanks to all the beautiful, caring staff at Aria Park.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020