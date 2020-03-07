Audrey ALLERBY

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of my Aunty Audrey who was always kind to..."
    - Elaine Dansby
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Feilding Cemetery.
Death Notice

ALLERBY, Audrey Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, on Thursday 5 March 2020. Loved wife of the late Denis Allerby. Much loved Mum of Lesley, Wendy, Raewyne and Stan Hyde. Cherished Nana of Kristie Hyde, Melissa and Ian Russell, and Samuel Allerby. Great-Nana of Liam Russell. Messages to the Allerby family c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Audrey will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 9 March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020
