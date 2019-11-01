ADEANE, Audrey Edith
(nee Sandlant):
Passed away peacefully at Gisborne Hospital with family by her side, aged 94, on 29 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late John Justin (Jack) Adeane (1919-2009). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Linda Adeane (Napier), and Jude and Dave Conway (Gisborne). Precious Granni of Mark and Sarah Adeane (Petone), Frances and Simon Schaumann (Havelock North), Daniel Conway (London) and Justine Conway (London). Proud Great-Granni of Raphael and Leah, Jack and Grace. In accordance with Audrey's wishes, a family farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 1, 2019