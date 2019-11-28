GALBRAITH, Athol John (John):
01.09.1929 - 08.11.2019
John left us for Paradise on 8 November 2019 in Queensland, Australia. He was a loving husband to Patricia for 66 years, and a beloved father to Annette Hammersley and Carol Galbraith, and father-in-law to Scott Hammersley. Also a loving grandfather (gang gang) to Emma Bowden, Paul Hammersley, Stace Galbraith and the late Amanda Hammersley. Great-granddad to Ava Bowden, Olivia Hammersley and new baby boy Galbraith born 12.11.2019.
Rest in peace dear one.
At John's request a private cremation had been held.
Published in The Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2019