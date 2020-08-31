ARATHIMOS,
Aspasia (Angeliki):
Peacefully on 28 August 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Constantinos; mother and mother-in-law of Steve, Perry & Rita, Nick & Sandra; Pela & Stefan; Yiayia of Costa, Elena and Christina; Angela, Catherine and Steve; Helen, Michael and James; Costa and her great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Angeliki will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), Hania Street, Mount Victoria on Tuesday 1 September at 11.00am followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2020