Chhibubhai (Ashvin):

Passed away peacefully at home on 9th March 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved husband of Chandrika, and treasured Dad of Jayesh (Fatty Raja) & Jade, Priya (Poppet) and Sailesh (Sailie). Adored son of Kamlaben & the late Chhibubhai (UK), respected son-in-law to Ratuben & the late Naranbhai Chhiba. Cherished brother of Bipinbhai & Gitaben, and brother-in-law to Kiranbhai & Savitaben and Pankajbhai & Savitaben. Admired uncle to Nitin, Mikesh, Roshan, Paresh, Sanjay & Hamish. Ashvin was a loving uncle, brother, cousin and friend to many. Ashvin was a kind, generous, life-loving person who we loved to be around. We will miss him so much. A service to celebrate Ashvin's life will be held at Bharat Bhavan, 48 Kemp Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, at 11.00am, on Saturday 21st March 2020. You are welcome to pay your respects from 10.30am – 11.00am. A private cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'The Patel Family' may be placed in Ashvin's tribute book at









