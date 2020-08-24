WILSON, Ashleigh (Ash):

Peacefully in her sleep on 5 August 2020 in Auckland. Dearly loved daughter of Lesley and Peter and sister of Marc and sister-in-law of Angelique; much loved aunt of Hannah, Gabrielle and Isaac; cousin of Lee, Natalie and Jayson, Lee's three boys, and Natalie's daughter; niece of Richard, Dee, Beverley and the late Jonathan Wilson; and loving human mother to her two rescue cats, Chilli and Pickle. A private service celebrating Ash's life with love, joy, laughter and tears attended by family and those who loved her, was held in Auckland on 12th August. Ash was funny with a marvellous sense of humour, she was smart, kind, compassionate and loving, had the courage of a lion, and a great empathy for anyone needing help. She was passionate about her work as a drug and alcohol counsellor. One of those very special people that quietly make a difference. We will remember your courage and dignity.

Into the light my darling – fly. We will remember you always.



