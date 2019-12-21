TVINTIKIS, Arturs:
On 17 December 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 96 years. Most dearly loved father of Edite and Ilga and the late Modris; father-in-law of Warren and Kevin. Much loved Opaps of Lisa, Liam, Jayden and Jessica, and of his great-grandchildren Cole, Harvey, Winter, Alba and Rhett. Arturs is now reunited with his beloved wife Otilija, mother of his children. The family sincerely thank the staff at Winara Resthome, Waikanae, for their warm and loving care of their dad and grandad. Messages may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. A private family service for Arturs took place yesterday.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019