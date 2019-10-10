Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur MCILRAITH. View Sign Death Notice



Arthur Hamilton (Dr):

Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on October 8, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Sharon, Gillian and Chris. Loved grandad of Robert, Eleanor, David and Clare. Loved brother of the late Marion, Alison and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A very special thank you to all the staff at Shona McFarlane for their loving care shown to Arthur and family. A Celebration of Arthur's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







McILRAITH,Arthur Hamilton (Dr):Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on October 8, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Sharon, Gillian and Chris. Loved grandad of Robert, Eleanor, David and Clare. Loved brother of the late Marion, Alison and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A very special thank you to all the staff at Shona McFarlane for their loving care shown to Arthur and family. A Celebration of Arthur's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers