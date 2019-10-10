McILRAITH,
Arthur Hamilton (Dr):
Passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village on October 8, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Hilary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Sharon, Gillian and Chris. Loved grandad of Robert, Eleanor, David and Clare. Loved brother of the late Marion, Alison and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040. A very special thank you to all the staff at Shona McFarlane for their loving care shown to Arthur and family. A Celebration of Arthur's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019