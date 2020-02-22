MAIDMENT,
Arthur Compton:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of South Featherston. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Wednesday 19 February 2020, after a short illness. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Father to David, Wendy and Jane. Grandfather of Amy and Linda; Lisa, Jo, and Peter; and Sarah and Richard. Great-Grandfather to his 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated, via www.wfa.org.nz. A service to farewell Arthur will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 24 February 2020 at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to 'The Maidment Family' PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020