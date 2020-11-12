Arthur MACKINDER

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss Ruth and family. Our thoughts and..."
    - Dianne Haswell
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

MACKINDER,
Arthur Winston:
09.11.1940 - 09.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at home on his 80th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ian & Lyndsay, Helen & Joseph, Andrew & Chelsea. Proud Grandad of Logan, Leroy, Sam, Rhys, Charli, and Nathaniel. The funeral service will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Friday 13th November 2020 commencing at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The Mackinder Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Wellington Free Ambulance or Te Omanga Hospice would be much appreciated.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.