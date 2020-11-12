MACKINDER,
Arthur Winston:
09.11.1940 - 09.11.2020
Passed away peacefully at home on his 80th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ian & Lyndsay, Helen & Joseph, Andrew & Chelsea. Proud Grandad of Logan, Leroy, Sam, Rhys, Charli, and Nathaniel. The funeral service will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Friday 13th November 2020 commencing at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The Mackinder Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Wellington Free Ambulance or Te Omanga Hospice would be much appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2020