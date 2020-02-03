LINNEY, Arthur:
Of Kapiti, formerly of Paparangi. Passed away peacefully in the company of family at Summerset on the Coast on Monday, 27 January 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband for 58 years of Jan. Much loved father to Richard & Mel, Shaun, Brett & Rosie, and Lisa-May. Adored Granddad to Nick, Georgia and Ruby; Seth; and Eva-Rose. Thanks to staff at Summerset Hospital and to Village friends for their love and support. In accordance with Arthur's wishes, a private family service has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020