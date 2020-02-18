HUNTER, Arthur James
Alexander (Artie):
Of Titahi Bay. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday, 16 February 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband to Materoa. Much loved father and father-in-law to Leah and Richard, Jacque and Paul, Awhina and Herbie, Artie and Laura, Kiri and Hayden. A much loved grandad to his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to friends and family for their support. A celebration of Artie's life will be held at the Titahi Bay Indoor Bowls Clubrooms (Old Rugby Clubrooms), 1 Onepoto Road, Titahi Bay, on Thursday, 20 February commencing at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020