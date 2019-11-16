Arthur GREGORY

Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Harvey's Chapel
284 Oxford Street
Levin
Death Notice

GREGORY, Arthur:
MN R535819 - TS Vindicatrix, AB. Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 14 November 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved husband and best friend of Betty (deceased), adored father and father-in-law of Bernard, Ann & Warwick, Marita & Colin and loving grandad of Nicole & Stacey. Treasured 'dad' to all his special four-legged friends, past and present. Dearest brother-in-law of Sid (deceased) & Joyce and much loved uncle of Mark and family. A short service for Arthur will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Monday 18 November at 1pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019
