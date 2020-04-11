Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur CHANG. View Sign Death Notice

CHANG, Arthur Leslie:

Passed away peacefully at home, in Christchurch, on April 4, 2020, after a short illness, aged 88 years. Son of the late Moon Bor Chang. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Lola. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colleen, Roselie, Maureen and Virgil, Eamon and Bich Yee. Loved and adored grandfather of Michelle and Kimberley and Nathan and Vivienne. Loved and respected grand-uncle to the wider family. Arthur was born in Canton, China, and in 1939 moved to NZ with his father, Moon Bor Chang. He worked hard on the market gardens in Christchurch, Feilding, Whangarei, Oamaru and finally owning a successful fish and chip shop in Christchurch for 14 years before enjoying retirement and spending time with grandchildren. He will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and funny father who loved a chat, a sweet, a hot chip and a cuppa. Special thanks to Drs and Staff at Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital, Dr Coughlan, CDHB Support Services, Nurse Maude and St John Ambulance during this time and over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Chang family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Please have him in your thoughts that day.







Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers