BLEULER, Arthur Maxwell:
Peacefully at Carter Court, Carterton on 15 August 2019, aged 86, after a short illness. Loved by his family, friends and colleagues. In accordance with Arthur's wishes a private cremation has been held. Arthur's friends and family are invited to the Carterton RSA Memorial Club, 35 Broadway, Carterton, on Saturday 24th August, at 2.00pm, to share memories and a cuppa. Many thanks to staff at Carter Court for their wonderful care of Arthur.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019