AINGER, Arthur William:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Hadleigh Court. Peacefully at Summerset on the Coast on Monday 23 March 2020. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Diane, 73 years together. Much loved Dad of Marilyn, Colin, Graham (dec), Carol, Helen, Brian and their partners. A dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care given by the team at Summerset. A private family farewell has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2020