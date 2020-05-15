LINDSAY, Arnold:
On 13 May 2020 at Village at the Park Retirement Village, Wellington. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Charmain. Loved father of Darryl & Rowena, Brendan & Jo, Nadine and the late Peter and Sonya. Arnold was a proud Grandfather & great-Grandfather. Arnold will be sadly missed by all his family. Messages for Arnold and his family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. In accordance with Arnold's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 18, 2020