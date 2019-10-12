HEINE Arnold John:
QSM, ONZM, Polar Medal. Formerly of Days Bay, on October 7th, 2019, peacefully in the presence of family at Woburn Masonic Home, aged 93 years. Loved husband of Jan. Brother of Eric, Roland, Marie and Bernard (all deceased). Much loved cousin, uncle and great-uncle. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated
https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate
Special thanks to the staff at Woburn Masonic. A private family service for Arnold will be held and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. All messages to "the Heine family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019