Armin BLUM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armin BLUM.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
092374174
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel
Airlie Road
Pukerua Bay
View Map
Death Notice

BLUM, Armin Leopold:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 13 March 2020, aged 95 years. Gone to join his cherished wife Joyce who passed away six weeks ago. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Linda and John, Paul and Sharyn, and Eric. Wonderful grandfather to Ryan and Shaun and beloved by extended family in New Zealand and Austria. Messages for 'The Family of Armin Blum' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Armin's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday 20 March 2020, at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.