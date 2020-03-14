BLUM, Armin Leopold:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 13 March 2020, aged 95 years. Gone to join his cherished wife Joyce who passed away six weeks ago. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Linda and John, Paul and Sharyn, and Eric. Wonderful grandfather to Ryan and Shaun and beloved by extended family in New Zealand and Austria. Messages for 'The Family of Armin Blum' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Armin's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday 20 March 2020, at 1.00pm. Flowers welcome.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020