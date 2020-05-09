TOULIS, Arhontoula:
Passed away peacefully on 6 May 2020, at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Iakovos; loved mother of Prokopi, Nick, Tracy, Jacob and Zoe, Ioannis, Spiros, Mersina, Iakovos and Georgio. Our sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers at Kenepuru Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Arhontoula. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Wellington Free Ambulance https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ would be appreciated. Messages to the Toulis family may be left in Arhontoula's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Under the current Covid-19 L3 restrictions, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020