BURKE, Argiroula (Roula):
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on 5 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gina & Tony Gambitsis, Jim and Sherry-Ann, Margaret & Blagoy Zlatkov. Treasured Yiayia to Gregory, Sophia, Angelos, Charlie, Peter, Max, Thomas, Harrison and Addison. Loved sister to Irene, Danai, Katina and the late George and their families in Crete and Australia. A service for Roula will be held in St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Bay Street, Petone, on Thursday 11 July, at 11.00am, and thereafter an interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. Condolences will be accepted on Wednesday 10 July, between 4.00pm and 7.30pm at Roula's home in Petone and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Te Omanga Hospice or St Nektarios Church at the service.
"In a blessed falling asleep,
grant O Lord, eternal rest
to thy departed servant
Roula and make her
memory Eternal."
Published in Dominion Post from July 8 to July 10, 2019