EDWARDS, Arety Doina:
On 28th November 2020, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital aged 78 years. Wife of the late Bryan Monro Edwards. Loving mother of Tracey and Melanie. Dear friend and beloved YaYa to the Broadley family. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai Home and Hospital for their care and support of Arety. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Hopai and the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.tehopai.co.nz/donate-to-te- hopai/ or www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Messages to 'the Edwards family' may be left in Arety's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Arety will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 4th December at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2020