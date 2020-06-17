Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Arendje (Atie):

Born 26 March 1933 (den Haag, The Netherlands). Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday 15th June 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nic for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ingrid (deceased) & Stan, Nick & Claire, Ed & Karin, Gary & Brenda, and Diane & Jurgen. Loved Oma of Barry, Shane, Daniel, Tali, Nikki, Jason, Jennifer, Kim, Edward, Carena, Anton, Benson, Mitchel and Maxime. Loved Omama of Coby, Lola, Harley, Cole (deceased), Savana-Rae, Darcy, Lachlan, Flynn, Jackie, Avery, Otis and Judah. Loved Great-Omama of Ella. Special thanks to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for their love and care of Atie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the Oosterbaan family c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A celebration of Atie's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 19th June at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.







OOSTERBAAN,Arendje (Atie):Born 26 March 1933 (den Haag, The Netherlands). Passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday 15th June 2020 at Rita Angus Retirement Village, Wellington, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nic for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ingrid (deceased) & Stan, Nick & Claire, Ed & Karin, Gary & Brenda, and Diane & Jurgen. Loved Oma of Barry, Shane, Daniel, Tali, Nikki, Jason, Jennifer, Kim, Edward, Carena, Anton, Benson, Mitchel and Maxime. Loved Omama of Coby, Lola, Harley, Cole (deceased), Savana-Rae, Darcy, Lachlan, Flynn, Jackie, Avery, Otis and Judah. Loved Great-Omama of Ella. Special thanks to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village for their love and care of Atie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the Oosterbaan family c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A celebration of Atie's life will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 19th June at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020

