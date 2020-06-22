GILCHRIST,
Archibald William (Arch):
Passed away peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village on 11th April 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jan & Stuart Curnow, Christopher & Philippa, Michael & Jenny. Cherished grandfather of David, Nicola, Kathryn, Andrew and Matthew Curnow, Conor, Ellen, Hope and Emil, Lizzie, Jack and Annie. Messages and tributes may be placed in Arch's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A Memorial Service to celebrate Arch's life is to be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn Street & Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 25th June, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020