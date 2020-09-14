LABAN, Aperila Ester
Temukisa (Temu)
(nee Alama):
On 12 September 2020 peacefully at Woburn Enliven Home, Lower Hutt. Aged 71 years . Loved mother of Josie, Moreli, Innes and Andrea. Nana of Cody, Alena, Kaitlyn, Chelsie and Litara. Special thanks to friends, family and Woburn Home for their love and support. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend; feel free to message for more details. The family ask respectfully for no Fa'a Samoa. A service for Ester will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 17 September at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020