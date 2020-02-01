Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 p.m. SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church 60 Knights Road Lower Hutt View Map Death Notice



On January 30, 2020, our inspiring, brave and beautiful little girl passed away suddenly at home, aged 10 years.

"Aoife Pie" "Monkey Bum"

Adored daughter of Sheena and Justin. Treasured sister of Bella & Polly. Youngest granddaughter of Pop, Little Nanny, Nana Maus, Grandad and Nana K. Cherished by all your aunts, uncles and cousins. Thank you to the tireless efforts of family and first responders. Your efforts whilst mighty, were sadly in vain.



You were loved by everyone you encountered, and admired by many.

In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Wellington NICU would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 33 035, Wellington Mail Centre 5012. A funeral service for Aoife will be held in SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Cullen family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







CULLEN, Aoife Josephine:On January 30, 2020, our inspiring, brave and beautiful little girl passed away suddenly at home, aged 10 years."Aoife Pie" "Monkey Bum"Adored daughter of Sheena and Justin. Treasured sister of Bella & Polly. Youngest granddaughter of Pop, Little Nanny, Nana Maus, Grandad and Nana K. Cherished by all your aunts, uncles and cousins. Thank you to the tireless efforts of family and first responders. Your efforts whilst mighty, were sadly in vain.You were loved by everyone you encountered, and admired by many.In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Wellington NICU would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 33 035, Wellington Mail Centre 5012. A funeral service for Aoife will be held in SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Cullen family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers