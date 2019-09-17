Service Information Richmond Funeral Home 10 Richmond Rd Carterton , Wellington 063797616 Acknowledgement

TE MARO, Anzac:

Anzac's children would like to thank all those friends and whanau who came near and far to attend dad's service, to celebrate his life and to say their goodbyes, for flowers, cards and messages of support. Thank you also to the ambulance service and police for your help at home. A special thank you to Peter Giddens from Richmond Funeral Home for being there when we needed someone to help guide us in those first few hours and days after. Thank you also to Pam Bailey for helping us organise dad's send-off and pull it all together. To our Ngati Porou whanau, having you all there was like having dad around us and we know it wasn't easy for all of you to make it down, but you came, for dad and for us, and we love you. To dad's doctor, Mike Haymes of Naenae Medical Centre, for his many years of care - dad had a great deal of respect for you. We had no way of knowing just how many would come and realise now just how much our dad was loved and respected by those he had met throughout his life. We are sorry that we did not have enough time to hear some of the stories that you shared with dad and to chat with you, but there was good reason why we had to whisk him away so soon after the service as I am sure you will understand. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt appreciation.

- Helena, Marina, Shiree, Tania and Damon



