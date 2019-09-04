TE MARO, Anzac (Zac):
Formerly of Stokes Valley. Ex NZ Railways. On 2nd September 2019 suddenly at his home in Carterton. Aged 81 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Helena and Tadek, Marina, Shiree and Simon, Tania and Paul, Damon and Lizzie. Loved Papa of his 9 mokopuna and 4 great-mokopuna. Loved friend of Lorraine Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the National Heart Foundation, C/- 41 Perry Street, Masterton 5810 would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Zac will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, Tomorrow (Thursday), 5th September 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Te Maro Family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Zac's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019