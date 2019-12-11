YOUNG,
Antony John (John):
Formerly of Wellington, passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 8 December 2019, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband to Susan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Rachael, Caroline and Rob, Katherine and Greg. An adoring grandfather to his seven grandchildren, Ryan, Annabelle, Ava, Kate, Emma, George and Grace. A sadly missed brother and brother-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations to Melanoma New Zealand would be appreciated online. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Andrews Church, St Andrews Road, Epsom, Auckland, at 10.30am on Friday 13 December.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 11, 2019