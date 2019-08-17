WILLIAMS,
Antony Michael (Tony):
Of Kapiti. At Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 13 August 2019. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Charlotte & Stephen, Amelia & Alex, and Matthew & Malachi. Doting Grandfather of Alec. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Sincere thanks to Ward 5 North, Wellington Hospital for their care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to farewell Tony will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 20 August 2019, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019