Antonius VAN SCHOOTEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonius VAN SCHOOTEN.
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Death Notice

van SCHOOTEN,
Antonius Hendricus (Tony):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 10 August 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband for 53 years to Chris. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brenden and Rebecca, Rachel and Mark, and Darren. Much loved Poppy to Maarama, and Kaiya; Andraeus, Tulsi, and Lief (dec). Loved only brother to John and Linda (Brisbane). In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at
https://mnd-new-zealand.raisely. com/ or may be left at the service. Messages for the "van Schooten family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Tony will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Monday, 17 August, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter followed by private interment.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.