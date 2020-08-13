van SCHOOTEN,
Antonius Hendricus (Tony):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 10 August 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband for 53 years to Chris. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brenden and Rebecca, Rachel and Mark, and Darren. Much loved Poppy to Maarama, and Kaiya; Andraeus, Tulsi, and Lief (dec). Loved only brother to John and Linda (Brisbane). In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at
https://mnd-new-zealand.raisely. com/ or may be left at the service. Messages for the "van Schooten family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A funeral service for Tony will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Monday, 17 August, commencing at 11.00am, thereafter followed by private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020