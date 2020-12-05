Acknowledgement

MUOLLO, Antonio (Tony)

Anna Maria, Tony, Luigi, Lisa, Linda, and families, would like to thank all those that have supported us with the recent loss of our dearest husband, Dad and Nonno. We have been overwhelmed with heartfelt messages of love and sympathy, cards, flowers, phone calls, tributes, meals and baking. We also give thanks for your kind generosity with donations to the Mary Potter Hospice.

We would like to say a special thank-you to Father Barry Scannell SM, Monsignor John Carde, Father Carl Telford SM and Father Ron Bennett for the Rosary and Funeral Services. Thank-you to all those who attended these services and particularly those that travelled throughout New Zealand.

As it is difficult to individually thank everyone who has been there for us over this difficult time, please accept this as a personal acknowledgment to each and everyone of you.





