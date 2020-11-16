MUOLLO, Antonio (Tony):
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by his family, peacefully at home. Devoted and dearly loved husband of Anna Maria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Gianna, Luigi and Alexandra, Lisa, and Linda. Much adored Nonno of Antonio, Natalia, Sofia, Valentina, Marco, Antonio, Cristiano, Lorenzo, Alessandro, Dimitri, Luca, and Isabella.
Riposa in Pace
In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and maybe left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass for Antonio will be celebrated in the Church of St Francis de Sales, 173 Clyde Street, Island Bay, Wellington on Wednesday, November 18, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in the above Church on Tuesday evening, November 17, commencing at 7.00pm. Messages may be sent to "The Family of Tony Muollo" c/- PO Box 50347, Porirua 5240. Special thanks to Amanda Haye and staff from Mary Potter Hospice and all the medical staff at Bowen and Wellington Hospitals.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020