WATERS,
Anthony John (Tony):
Of Tauranga and Kapiti. Peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Bethlehem, Tauranga, on Tuesday, 24 December 2019. Much loved husband of Margaret (deceased). Wonderful father and father-in-law to Moira and Ali (Spain), Alistair (deceased) and Erica. Loving grandfather to Lara and Asher. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A memorial service for Tony will be held in Kapiti in the first part of 2020 when Moira is able to get home. Messages to the Waters family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020