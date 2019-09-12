SOUTHALL, Anthony
Thomson (Tony, Ant):
With great sadness we announce the passing of Anthony (Tony, Ant) Thomson Southall, 63, tragically left us after a long battle with severe depression. As Tony advocated for during his life, his loved ones would like to encourage others to be open and de-stigmatise the issue. In his own words, "speak up, reach out." In lieu of flowers and acknowledging Tony's lifetime of generosity, donations to The Cancer Society or The Key to Life foundation would be appreciated. Messages to "the Southall family" may be placed on Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie. Tony's funeral will be held at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Sunday, September 15th, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Parking: A shuttle van will be available from Princess Bay to the Pines from 1.00pm – 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2019