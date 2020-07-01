SHONE,
Anthony John Patrick:
24.09.1932 - 29.06.2020
On Monday 29th June 2020 (peacefully) in his sleep, Anthony passed away in Palmerston North, aged 87 years. Loved son of Nora. Dearly loved husband of Joyce Kaaka (deceased) and Dawn (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat and Dick Overend. Loved uncle and great-uncle. Loved father of Michael, Brigid, Bub, Elizabeth (deceased) Danny, Lucille, Boy, Donna, Nellie, Moana Jamie, Peter and Denise. Loved by all his Mokopuna (special mention to Ohorere and Isaiah). A service will be held on Thursday 2nd July at 2pm, 8A Karina Terrace, Roslyn, Palmerston North. Family contact - Brigid Kaaka 0274322096.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2020