POYNTER,
Anthony Geoffrey (Tony):
Died peacefully at home on Friday 16 October 2020, aged 81 years. Loving spouse of the late Donald Pagel, and beloved son of the late Celia Strachan and Keith Moulton. Tony was an esteemed member of the medical profession for some 30 years at Palmerston North Hospital, including being the Medical Superintendent-in-Chief, until his retirement in 2007. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A private cremation has been held, and a memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 12 December 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020