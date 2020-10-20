KARATEA, Anthony Nopera
Taupea (Tony):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 19 October 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital, with family around him. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved father of Donna (Brisbane) and Stan (Feilding). Much loved older brother of Mura, Mike, Turoa, Dennis, and Maru. Cherished koro of Sharn, Samantha, Andrew, and Meagan. Messages to the Karatea whãnau, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Tony's tangi will be held at Te Tikanga Marae, 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe, on Thursday 22 October 2020, at 11.00am. Tony is laying at Te Hiiri Marae today Tuesday, and will move to Te Tikanga Marae tomorrow Wednesday.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 20, 2020