HOWMAN, Anthony Wallace
Marshall (Tony):
Peacefully on 9th January 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved brother of Daphne. Loved uncle of Alister, Hamish and Catherine. Special thanks to the caring staff of Vincentian Home for their care and support of Tony. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA New Zealand, PO Box 15349, New Lynn, Auckland 0640, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Howman family may be left in Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Tony will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 89 Miramar Ave, Miramar, on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020