HOURIGAN,

Anthony William (Tony):

On 5th August 2020, peacefully at Masterton Hospital after a short courageous battle. Husband and best friend of Lynne. Adored father of Jared and Rebecca. Son of the late Bill and Judy Hourigan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jo, Wendy and Shaun, Cheryl and Alistair. Cherished uncle of Loren, Alex, Mitchell, Cristy and Ryan. Treasured son-in-law of Ian and Phyllis.

"A special thanks to the oncology and palliative care teams for their care and support during this time."

Messages to the Hourigan family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Carterton Events Centre, Holloway St, Carterton, on Monday, August 10th, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.



