(Tony): QSO

former Chief Justice of Tonga and former NZ Employment Court Judge.

Kua hinga tã tãtou totara i te wao nui a Tane.

Our mighty totara has fallen.

"Your love will light our way.

You will live in

our hearts forever."

On 31 January 2020, Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Valda. Adored and loving father and father-in-law to Carmen & Jon, Janine, David, Kristine & Dave, Angela & Jason, Sonya & Neil, Anthony & Claire. Treasured and loved Pop, and Master of the Hot-and-Cold to Zachary, Emily, Henry, Theo, Thom, Luke, Danny, Maali, Billy, Cheley, Solomon, Cameron, Molly, Daisy, Arlo, and Holly. An adored big brother and brother-in-law to Basil & Diane, Judy & Ross, Jane & Paul, Kevin & Glenice, Minnie & Rod, Shirley & Ken, Les & Helen, Doug & Maureen, David & Anita, and a loved Uncle to his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Church of St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott St, Wellington Central, on Monday 10 February 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance will be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.

"Always loving, Always loved."

Funeral arrangements made by Larry Greco.







