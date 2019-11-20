DELLER,
Anthony Richard (Tony):
Passed away on Monday 18th November 2019, in Masterton. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Treasured Dad of Judith & John Brownlie (Blenheim), and Richard (Wellington). Loved Grandad of Scott & Mari (Melbourne), and Nicki & Roy Large (Blenheim). Very proud great-grandad of wee Felix. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Greytown, on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Deller family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743.
~ At Rest Together ~
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019