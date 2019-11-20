Anthony DELLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony DELLER.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
Greytown
View Map
Death Notice

DELLER,
Anthony Richard (Tony):
Passed away on Monday 18th November 2019, in Masterton. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Treasured Dad of Judith & John Brownlie (Blenheim), and Richard (Wellington). Loved Grandad of Scott & Mari (Melbourne), and Nicki & Roy Large (Blenheim). Very proud great-grandad of wee Felix. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Greytown, on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Deller family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743.
~ At Rest Together ~

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.