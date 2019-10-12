DANIEL,
Anthony Donald (Tony):
Of Kapiti. Suddenly on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, after a short illness. Father of Gordon; brother of Paul & Dyan, Jacquie, Simon & Angie, Wendy & Neil, Christopher, and Tim & Maree; and nephew of Matthew. Close friend of Adam, Avril, Paul, Faye, James, Angela, Jane, Reece, and Bella. An informal gathering to farewell Tony will be held at Kapiti Crematorium, 133 Valley Rd, Paraparaumu (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery), at 2.00pm on Friday, 25 October. No flowers by request, but donations to the NZ Brain Tumour Trust, PO Box 1179, Dunedin 9054, would be appreciated. Messages for the "Daniel family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 22, 2019