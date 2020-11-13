DALZELL, Anthony John
(Johnny Dazzie):
Loved father of Alice and Grace, unexpectedly yet peacefully passed away in his sleep on 6th November 2020. Dearly loved son of Audrie and Tony (deceased), and forever friend Lo'Arne his ex-wife. Loved brother of Bruce, Kelly, Roydon and Graeme. An adventurous uncle to James and Jessie, Amelia, Olivia, Kane and Luke (deceased). As requested, a private service was held on 13th November.
Sail free and forever
Captain Johnny.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2020