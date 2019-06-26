CHADWICK,
Anthony (Tony):
Commander RNZN (Retired) NZ15958 On 25 June 2019, peacefully in Blenheim, surrounded by his loving family. In his 80th year. Much loved husband of Kathy. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Zoe; Robyn and Graham Pudney; and Tim and Kirsty. Loved Dandy of Jacob, Benjamin and Thomas; Ella, Hannah and Lucy; Eiryn and Pip. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Friday 28 June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2019