CHADWICK,Anthony (Tony):Commander RNZN (Retired) NZ15958 On 25 June 2019, peacefully in Blenheim, surrounded by his loving family. In his 80th year. Much loved husband of Kathy. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Zoe; Robyn and Graham Pudney; and Tim and Kirsty. Loved Dandy of Jacob, Benjamin and Thomas; Ella, Hannah and Lucy; Eiryn and Pip. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Friday 28 June, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.