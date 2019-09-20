BROWNE,

Anthony Ronald (Tony):

On the 19th September 2019 just nine days after reaching his goal, Tony passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his devoted wife Vicki who has loved and cherished him for 42 years. Loved and cherished father of Shaun and Michelle, and their partners Sarah Degerholm and Slade Pauling. Loved son and son-in-law of the late Tony and Mavis Browne and the late Dawn and Gordon Bennett. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Niki and the late Tim (Australia), Trish and Joe Wharepapa (Te Kaha), Roger and Robyn (Australia), Michael and Karen (Australia), the late Peter (Masterton), Gordon and Wendy Bennett (Masterton), Jeff and Debbie Chapman (Nelson), and Trevor Moore (Dannevirke). A much loved uncle and friend of many. Messages to the Browne family may be sent to C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, 24th September at 1.30pm.





