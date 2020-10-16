Anthony BROWN

  • "Condolences from cousin Joyce Phair (Wightman)"
    - Joyce Phair
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Requiem Mass
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Monastery Church
Death Notice

BROWN, Anthony Joseph:
Brother Tony of Southern Star Abbey, Takapau, Hawke's Bay, passed away on 14th October 2020 in Palmerston North Hospital. Firstborn son of Joseph and Fidelis Brown of Raglan, Waikato, brother to his 8 siblings, Timothy, Mark, Adrian, Marie, Rex, Peggy (dec), Johnny and Veronica (dec), brother-in-law and uncle to all his in-laws, nephews and nieces. Brother Tony was for many years a valued member of the Cistercian Monks' Community, Kopua Monastery, Takapau, and will be greatly missed. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for him on Monday 19th October at 11.00am in the Monastery Church.
May he Rest in Peace.
Thanks to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who cared so well for Tony during his illness.

