BRICE,
Anthony John (Tony):
Chief Purser Air New Zealand (retired). Of Palmerston North, formerly of Taupo and Auckland. Passed away peacefully at Julia Wallace Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 13 August 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Adored Dad of Anne and Steve Palmer, Jeff and Rosie, and Greg and Emily. Treasured Grandad of his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Messages to the Brice Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A memorial service for Tony will be held in Taupo at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019