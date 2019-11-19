Anthony ANDERSON

  • "Sorry to hear Tony has passed Judi. My sincere condolences..."
    - Jacki Davies
As a result of an accident on November 15, 2019. Much loved husband and friend of Judi for 50 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Hamish and Nicki (Maraekakaho), Sarah and Johnny (Christchurch). "Tony" of Phoebe and Charlie. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at The Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1pm. Garden flowers only please. Messages to the Anderson family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.

